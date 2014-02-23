Top 10 best skits with Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake

February 23 17:15 2014
As we’ve come to the first week of Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, we’re scrolling back through the best of Saturday Night Live and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon to find the funniest episodes with Justin Timberlake. “Camp Winnipesaukee,” “Wrappinville” and “Family Feud: Celebrity Edition” rank as some of the funniest skits, but others score greater views with the all-time favorite “Hashtag” and “Rap History” skits.

If you want that Justin-Jimmy swag, check out “Wrappinville” and “Rap History.” If you’re looking for a classy, old-time style, check out Timberlake’s “‘SexyBack’ with the Ragtime Gals.” Fallon and Timberlake act perfectly in their impressions of celebs—even Timberlake’s impression of Fallon in “Family Feud: Celebrity Edition.” There’s nothing better than a little bit of the Justin-Jimmy duo, especially in the “Barry Gibb Talk Show,” with cameo appearance of Barry Gibb himself.

It’s the bromance that makes these guys great. Fallon and Timberlake have their own swag by themselves, but putting them together, you’ve got a smash-hit duo that’ll rock the talk show world.

Photo Courtesy of Tumblr

