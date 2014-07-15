The best Owen Wilson films ever

Owen Wilson is an American actor best known for his comedic performances. Born in Dallas on November 18th, 1968, Wilson was more than just a class clown as he would get expelled from one school in tenth grade. However he still managed to get accepted into the University of Texas in Austin where he would graduate from in 1991.



Image via INFphoto.com

Teaming up with a classmate of his at the University of Texas, Wes Anderson, an aspiring filmmaker at the time, the two went on to create a short known as Bottle Rocket. They debuted this short at the 1993 Sundance Film Festivals. This helped the two make even more connections which would eventually develop their short into the indie cult favorite Bottle Rocket (1996). That same year Wilson would develop a good friendship with actor/director Ben Stiller as they worked on The Cable Guy (1996) together.

Their friendship would propel Wilson’s career even further as the two would appear in more than a half dozen films together. While Wilson can be a very good serious actor if he chooses, Stiller helped mold him into the likable but dimwitted funny guy he plays in most of his film. So without any more introductions, here are Owen Wilson’s ten best films.