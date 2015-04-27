Adam Lambert talks sex life, experimenting with a woman

Adam Lambert isn’t shy while discussing his sex life in a new interview, confessing he has slept with closeted gay celebrities and even a woman.

In the June 2015 issue of Glamour UK, Lambert said he had sex with a female friend once after a tequila-fueled night.

“I did it for the first time when I was 29. It was kind of a random thing, but I was very curious. … It felt great,” he said of his experience with a woman. “It was a friend of mine and there was tequila involved and a full moon and then suddenly [laughs].”

When asked about some fellow entertainers – singers and actors – who are gay but not publicly, he said there are “lots” of them.

“I’ve been with a few of them,” he said. “Whether it’s music or acting, you’ve got to remember that those industries are primarily run by men, so maybe it’s about that. But with women being the primary moviegoers and record-buyers, surely it shouldn’t matter so much?”

Lambert’s new album Original High becomes available this summer.

