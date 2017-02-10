10 reasons to love chocolate and nuts on National Chocolate Covered Nuts Day

Happy National Chocolate Covered Nuts Day!

Today, Feb. 25, marks National Chocolate Covered Nuts Day! Not only are these healthy, crunchy treats fun to enjoy on their own, but they are even better smothered with chocolate! Whether you like milk, dark or white chocolate, you can never go wrong with this sweet treat.

For years, nuts have been a staple of people’s diets. In fact, nuts have been proven to be an extremely healthy snack. They provide minerals, vitamins and antioxidants to your body. Plus, they can also help prevent diseases. What could be better than that?

Well, munching on chocolate covered nuts is even better than simply munching on nuts alone. In fact, both chocolate and nuts can be healthy for you. Dark chocolate seems to contain antioxidants while nuts provide healthy fats that your body needs to survive. With good reason, this sweet treat has become a classic to many people’s snack habits.

Whether it be unsweetened, semisweet, dark, white or milk chocolate paired with almonds, peanuts, cashews or pecans, be sure to munch on these delectable goodies at some point today. So, here are 10 reasons to love and indulge on this classic snack today!