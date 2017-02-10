10 stars we can’t wait to see on the Oscars red carpet

Credit: YouTube

10 stars we can’t wait to see on the Oscars red carpet
February 18 10:28 2017
Prev1 of 11Next

Awards season brings so many things to look forward to, but undoubtedly the best part is the red carpet. While some stars look incredible at every opportunity, others continue to miss the mark.

This awards season has already seen some incredible looks that have cemented stars as the best dressed of awards season and style icons. Nominees like Emma Stone, Viola Davis and Amy Adams are sure to stun on the carpet.

The 89th Academy Awards are sure to bring out the A-game for all of the nominees and presenters. These are the stars we’re most looking forward to seeing on the red carpet come Oscar Sunday.

Prev1 of 11Next




view more articles

About Article Author

Hannah Kaiser
Hannah Kaiser

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

Will Smith performs at the Latin Grammys (Video)

Demi Lovato performs ‘Stone Cold’ with Brad Paisley (Video)

The worst dressed at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards

The worst dressed at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards