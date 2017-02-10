10 times Zayn and Gigi Hadid are #relationshipgoals

10 times Zayn and Gigi Hadid are #relationshipgoals
February 03 18:31 2017
Prev1 of 11Next

Nowadays, it’s hopeful wishing in Hollywood for any couple to stay together, but Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have proven they’re definitely #relationshipgoals.

This Valentine’s Day, we’re looking back on couples we’re ‘liking’ on Instagram.

Not only has Zayn and Gigi’s young Hollywood status been cemented with handstands and smooches, but they have serious style game. We’re not surprised, though, with Gigi’s model prowess and the singer’s Versace ties and shoe line.

Yet, we’re heart-emojing over their support for one another, whether it’s for Zayn’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” music video or for Gigi’s debut at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Even better is that even though Zayn and Gigi are at opposite coasts doing their own thing, their love is so palpable, we can hardly wait until the couple reconnects.

Here we look at 10 #relationshipgoal moments that would make any anti-Valentine’s Day individual melt with that warm fuzzy feeling.

❤️ @voguemagazine by @mariotestino on stands in May!! xx

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Prev1 of 11Next




view more articles

About Article Author

May Chan
May Chan

I love scary movies...even the bad ones! And I'm a sucker for Grey's Anatomy soundtracks.

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

Kylie Jenner’s makeup line raises half a million dollars for children’s charity

Kylie Jenner’s makeup line raises half a million dollars for children’s charity

Eva Amurri Martino responds to critics after blog post about infant son

Eva Amurri Martino responds to critics after blog post about infant son

Pretty people with imperfect teeth – Match Game!

Pretty people with imperfect teeth – Match Game!