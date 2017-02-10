10 times Zayn and Gigi Hadid are #relationshipgoals

Nowadays, it’s hopeful wishing in Hollywood for any couple to stay together, but Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have proven they’re definitely #relationshipgoals.

This Valentine’s Day, we’re looking back on couples we’re ‘liking’ on Instagram.

Not only has Zayn and Gigi’s young Hollywood status been cemented with handstands and smooches, but they have serious style game. We’re not surprised, though, with Gigi’s model prowess and the singer’s Versace ties and shoe line.

Yet, we’re heart-emojing over their support for one another, whether it’s for Zayn’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” music video or for Gigi’s debut at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Even better is that even though Zayn and Gigi are at opposite coasts doing their own thing, their love is so palpable, we can hardly wait until the couple reconnects.

Here we look at 10 #relationshipgoal moments that would make any anti-Valentine’s Day individual melt with that warm fuzzy feeling.