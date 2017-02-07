2017 Oscar hopefuls attend the annual nominees’ luncheon

Where is one place you can find all of the most talented actors, directors, writers and designers eating couscous (that was actually on the menu) together? The answer is at the annual Oscar nominees’ luncheon!

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hosted their luncheon for the 2017 Oscar nominees at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Monday, Feb. 6. The get-together was held just three weeks prior to the highly-anticipated Oscars ceremony as reported by E! News.

Everyone from the most talked about nominees, such as La La Land‘s Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, to the lesser known hopefuls were in attendance at the event. And the menu for the evening? Chilean sea bass with couscous, followed by fresh banana cream and cinnamon graham tart for dessert, as reported by People.

Pharrell Williams, who welcomed triplets at the end of January, was also in attendance. He wore his finest NASA sweatshirt, to support Hidden Figures, the nominated movie that he produced. Williams is a modern day version of Where’s Waldo in the large nominees picture. Try to see if you can spot him in the class photo tweeted by Dustin O’Halloran, a nominee for Best Score for Lion!

I was honored to be part of the class photo of the 89th Academy Awards! Missed my @LionMovie score co-pilot @hauschkamusic! #oscarluncheon pic.twitter.com/rCLFa6b6vC — Dustin O’Halloran (@DustinOHalloran) February 7, 2017

Lin-Manuel Miranda had “a bit of a day,” if he says so himself! The nominee for Best Original Song for “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana, tweeted out various pictures from the luncheon, including this snap with fellow nominees Matt Damon (producer of Manchester by the Sea) and Natalie Portman (Jackie).

That is a Matt Damon and a Natalie Portman. pic.twitter.com/VDxZQrn9DB — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 7, 2017

Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, kicked off the luncheon with a political speech that referenced President Trump’s immigration ban. Jordan Horowitz, a producer for La La Land, revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he plans to take note from Isaacs and be political in his acceptance speech, if he wins.

“I will be political. Hopeful and personal, but political,” he said.

The luncheon also allowed for some of your favorite movie reunions and for stars who do not normally interact to get a chance to connect. Emma Stone, Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer, all three 2017 Oscar nominees, had a The Help reunion during the luncheon. Justin Timberlake (nominee for Best Original Song for “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from Trolls) sat next to Loving nominee Ruth Negga during the iconic picture of the 2017 Oscar nominee class.

The only other time you can catch all of these very talented people in the same room again is at the Oscar ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, which will air on ABC at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 26.