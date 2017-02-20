2017 Writers Guild of America Award winners

On Sunday Feb. 19, the Writers Guild of America held their annual award ceremony to honor the best writers in the movie, television and radio industries.

The event, hosted by comedians Patton Oswald and Lewis Black, were held in both Los Angeles and New York. Oswald commanded the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and Black took on New York City’s Edison Ballroom.

If the event is indicative of who will take home Oscars next Sunday Feb. 26, some favorites might start to sweat a little bit. Favorite La La Land did not take home the most coveted prize of the night, the Original Screenplay award. Instead it went to Barry Jenkins for Moonlight. According to The New York Times, Manchester by the Sea is likely to snag that award at the Oscars, so consider this category competitive.

On the television side of the evening, new shows seemed to have the most luck. NBC’s new hit drama This Is Us won the award for best Episodic Drama for its episode “The Trip. FX’s Golden Globe award winning comedy Atlanta took home the awards for Best New Series and Best Comedy Series.

Want to see who else won? Take a list at the list of winners below, as provided by the Writers Guild!

Original Screenplay: Moonlight

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live

Comedy/Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Drama Series: The Americans

Documentary Screenplay: Command and Control

Children’s Episodic: Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street, “Mel vs. The Night Mare of Normal Street”

Children’s Long Form: Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas

Daytime Drama: General Hospital

On-Air Promotion (Television, New Media or Radio): “CBS On-Air Reel”

TV News Script – Analysis, Feature or Commentary: “CBS Sunday Morning Almanac”

TV News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking Report: “Muhammad Ali: Remembering a Legend”

Television Graphic Art and Animation: “The Real History of Cinco de Mayo”

Comedy/Variety Specials: Triumph’s Election Special

Outstanding Achievement in Video Game Writing: Uncharted 4: A Theif’s End

Original Short Form New Media: The Commute, “The Party”

Quiz and Audience Participation: Hollywood Game Night

Radio Documentary: “Chernobyl: 30 Years Later”

Radio News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking Report: “World News This Week”

Radio News Script – Analysis, Feature or Commentary: “Morley Safer: A Journalist’s Life”

Animation: BoJack Horseman, “Stop the Presses”

Documentary Script – Other Than Current Events: Jackie Robinson, Part One

Documentary Script – Current Events: Frontline, “The Choice” and “Inside Asaad’s Syria”

Adapted Short Form New Media: Fear the Walking Dead

Adapted Long Form: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Original Long Form: Confirmation

New Series: Atlanta

Comedy Series: Atlanta

Adapted Screenplay: Arrival

Episodic Comedy: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, “Kimmy Goes on a Play Date”

Episodic Drama: This Is Us, “The Trip”

WGA’s Valentine Davies Award for Humanitarian Service: Richard Curtis

2017 Jean Renoir Award for International Screenwriting Achievement: Abbas Kiarostami

2017 Morgan Cox Award: Dan Wilcox

Paul Selvin Award: Susannah Grant

Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement: Oliver Stone

Animation Writing Award for Lifetime Achievement: Mike Judge

Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award for Television Writing Achievement: Aaron Sorkin