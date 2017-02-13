48th NAACP Image Awards winners list

On Feb. 11 the winners of the 48th NAACP Image Awards were announced tonight during a live broadcast from Pasadena Civic Auditorium which aired on TV One. The two-hour live special was hosted by Anthony Anderson.
Special encore presentations of the show will air on TV One at: Wed. Feb. 15 at 9:30 a.m. ET, Thurs. Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. & 12 a.m. ET.
Outstanding Comedy Series
“`black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – “`black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Tracee Ellis Ross – “`black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Drama Series
“Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Taraji P. Henson – “Empire” (FOX)
Outstanding Motion Picture
“Hidden Figures” (20th Century Fox)
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Denzel Washington – “Fences” (Paramount Pictures)
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures” (20th Century Fox)
Entertainer of the Year
Dwayne Johnson
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Laurence Fishburne – “`black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Tichina Arnold – “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jussie Smollett – “Empire” (FOX)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Naturi Naughton – “Power” (Starz)
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special
“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special
Courtney B. Vance – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special
Regina King – “American Crime” (ABC)
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
“BET Love and Happiness White House Special” (BET)
Outstanding Talk Series
“Steve Harvey” (Syndicated)
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series
“Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN)
Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)
“2016 Black Girls Rock” (BET)
Outstanding Children’s Program
“An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win”(Amazon)
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)
Marsai Martin – “`black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality, or Variety Program (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Roland S. Martin – “NewsOne Now with Roland S. Martin”(TV One)
Outstanding New Artist
Chance the Rapper (Chance the Rapper)
Outstanding Male Artist
Maxwell (Columbia Records)
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé (Columbia Records)
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
“Freedom” – Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)
Outstanding Jazz Album
“Latin American Songbook” – Edward Simon (Sunnyside)
Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)
“One Way” – Tamela Mann (Tillymann, Inc.)
Outstanding Music Video
“Formation” – Beyoncé (Columbia Records/ParkwoodEntertainment)
Outstanding Song – Traditional
“I See A Victory” – Kim Burrell and Pharrell Williams (I Am Other/Columbia Records)
Outstanding Album
“Lemonade” – Beyoncé (Columbia Records/ParkwoodEntertainment)
Outstanding Song – Contemporary
“Freedom” – Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
“The Book of Harlan” – Bernice L. McFadden (AkashicBooks)
Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction
“Hidden Figures” – Margot Lee Shetterly (HarperCollinsPublishers/William Morrow)
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
“Born A Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” –Trevor Noah (Random House)
Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography
“Born A Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” –Trevor Noah (Random House)
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
“The Power of Broke: How Empty Pockets, a Tight Budget, and a Hunger for Success Can Become Your Greatest Competitive Advantage” – Daymond John (Author), Daniel Paisner (With), (Crown Business/The Crown Publishing Group)
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
“Collected Poems: 1974-2004” – Rita Dove (W. W. Norton & Company)
Outstanding Literary Work – Children
“Tiny Stitches: The Life of Medical Pioneer Vivien Thomas” – Gwendolyn Hooks (Author), Colin Bootman(Illustrator) (Lee & Low Books)
Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
“As Brave As You” – Jason Reynolds (Simon & Schuster (Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books))
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight” (A24)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis – “Fences” (Paramount Pictures)
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
“Moonlight” (A24)
Documentary Categories
Outstanding Documentary – (Film)
“13TH” (Netflix)
Outstanding Documentary – (Television)
“Roots: A New Vision” (History)
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Kenya Barris – “`black-ish” – Hope (ABC)
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Ava DuVernay – “Queen Sugar” – First Things First (OWN)
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)
Charles Murray – “Roots” – Night 3 (History)
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)
Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight” (A24)
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover – “Atlanta” – Value (FX)
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
John Singleton – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” – The Race Card (FX)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)
Rick Famuyiwa – “Confirmation” (HBO)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)
Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight” (A24)
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)
Idris Elba – “The Jungle Book” (Walt Disney Studios)
Presented annually, the NAACP Image Awards is recognized as the Nation’s preeminent multi-cultural awards show from an African American point of view. The event celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts, as well as those individuals or groups who promote social justice through their creative endeavors.Honorees, presenters, performers and social justice advocates have included many of the major celebrities in America as well as international political figures and dignitaries. There are 55 competitive categories in the fields of motion picture, television, recording and literature. There are also several honorary awards including the Chairman’s Award, President’s Award, Vanguard Award, Entertainer of the Year, The Jackie Robinson Sports Award and the Image Awards Hall of Fame.