48th NAACP Image Awards winners list

On Feb. 11 the winners of the 48th NAACP Image Awards were announced tonight during a live broadcast from Pasadena Civic Auditorium which aired on TV One. The two-hour live special was hosted by Anthony Anderson.

Televised winners

Special encore presentations of the show will air on TV One at: Wed. Feb. 15 at 9:30 a.m. ET, Thurs. Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. & 12 a.m. ET.

Television Categories

Outstanding Comedy Series

“`black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “`black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross – “`black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Taraji P. Henson – “Empire” (FOX)

Motion Picture Categories

Outstanding Motion Picture

“Hidden Figures” (20th Century Fox)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington – “Fences” (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures” (20th Century Fox)

Entertainer of the Year

Dwayne Johnson

NON-TELEVISED AWARDS

The winners of the 48th NAACP Image Awards in the non-televised categories were announced during a gala dinner celebration that took place Friday, February 10, 2017, at the Pasadena Civic Center Ballroom – the event was hosted by Erica Ash and Deon Cole.

Television Categories

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Laurence Fishburne – “`black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Tichina Arnold – “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jussie Smollett – “Empire” (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Naturi Naughton – “Power” (Starz)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special

Regina King – “American Crime” (ABC)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

“BET Love and Happiness White House Special” (BET)

Outstanding Talk Series

“Steve Harvey” (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN)

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

“2016 Black Girls Rock” (BET)

Outstanding Children’s Program

“An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win”(Amazon)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Marsai Martin – “`black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality, or Variety Program (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Roland S. Martin – “NewsOne Now with Roland S. Martin”(TV One)

Recording Categories

Outstanding New Artist

Chance the Rapper (Chance the Rapper)

Outstanding Male Artist

Maxwell (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

“Freedom” – Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Outstanding Jazz Album

“Latin American Songbook” – Edward Simon (Sunnyside)

Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)

“One Way” – Tamela Mann (Tillymann, Inc.)

Outstanding Music Video

“Formation” – Beyoncé (Columbia Records/ParkwoodEntertainment)

Outstanding Song – Traditional

“I See A Victory” – Kim Burrell and Pharrell Williams (I Am Other/Columbia Records)

Outstanding Album

“Lemonade” – Beyoncé (Columbia Records/ParkwoodEntertainment)

Outstanding Song – Contemporary

“Freedom” – Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Literature Categories

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“The Book of Harlan” – Bernice L. McFadden (AkashicBooks)

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

“Hidden Figures” – Margot Lee Shetterly (HarperCollinsPublishers/William Morrow)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“Born A Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” –Trevor Noah (Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

“Born A Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” –Trevor Noah (Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“The Power of Broke: How Empty Pockets, a Tight Budget, and a Hunger for Success Can Become Your Greatest Competitive Advantage” – Daymond John (Author), Daniel Paisner (With), (Crown Business/The Crown Publishing Group)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“Collected Poems: 1974-2004” – Rita Dove (W. W. Norton & Company)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“Tiny Stitches: The Life of Medical Pioneer Vivien Thomas” – Gwendolyn Hooks (Author), Colin Bootman(Illustrator) (Lee & Low Books)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“As Brave As You” – Jason Reynolds (Simon & Schuster (Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books))

Motion Picture Categories

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight” (A24)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis – “Fences” (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“Moonlight” (A24)

Documentary Categories

Outstanding Documentary – (Film)

“13TH” (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary – (Television)

“Roots: A New Vision” (History)

Writing Categories

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Kenya Barris – “`black-ish” – Hope (ABC)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Ava DuVernay – “Queen Sugar” – First Things First (OWN)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Charles Murray – “Roots” – Night 3 (History)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight” (A24)

Directing Categories

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover – “Atlanta” – Value (FX)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

John Singleton – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” – The Race Card (FX)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Rick Famuyiwa – “Confirmation” (HBO)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight” (A24)

Animated or Computer Generated Image (CGI) Category

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)

Idris Elba – “The Jungle Book” (Walt Disney Studios)

Presented annually, the NAACP Image Awards is recognized as the Nation’s preeminent multi-cultural awards show from an African American point of view. The event celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts, as well as those individuals or groups who promote social justice through their creative endeavors.Honorees, presenters, performers and social justice advocates have included many of the major celebrities in America as well as international political figures and dignitaries. There are 55 competitive categories in the fields of motion picture, television, recording and literature. There are also several honorary awards including the Chairman’s Award, President’s Award, Vanguard Award, Entertainer of the Year, The Jackie Robinson Sports Award and the Image Awards Hall of Fame.