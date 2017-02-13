48th NAACP Image Awards winners list

48th NAACP Image Awards winners list
February 13 10:18 2017

On Feb. 11 the winners of the 48th NAACP Image Awards were announced tonight during a live broadcast from Pasadena Civic Auditorium which aired on TV One. The two-hour live special was hosted by Anthony Anderson.

Televised winners

Special encore presentations of the show will air on TV One at: Wed. Feb. 15 at 9:30 a.m. ET, Thurs. Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. & 12 a.m. ET.

Television Categories

Outstanding Comedy Series

`black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – `black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross – `black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Queen Sugar” (OWN:  Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown   “This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Taraji P. Henson – “Empire” (FOX)

Motion Picture Categories

Outstanding Motion Picture

Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington – Fences (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures” (20th Century Fox)

Entertainer of the Year

Dwayne Johnson  

NON-TELEVISED AWARDS

The winners of the 48th NAACP Image Awards in the non-televised categories were announced during a gala dinner celebration that took place Friday, February 10, 2017, at the Pasadena Civic Center Ballroom – the event was hosted by Erica Ash and Deon Cole.

 

Television Categories

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Laurence Fishburne – “`black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Tichina Arnold   “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jussie Smollett – “Empire” (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Naturi Naughton – “Power” (Starz)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special

“The People v. O.J. Simpson:  American Crime Story” (FX)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance – “The People v. O.J. Simpson:  American Crime Story” (FX)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special

Regina King – “American Crime” (ABC)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

“BET Love and Happiness White House Special” (BET)

Outstanding Talk Series

“Steve Harvey” (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

Iyanla:  Fix My Life” (OWN)

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

2016 Black Girls Rock” (BET)

Outstanding Children’s Program

An American Girl Story – Melody 1963:  Love Has to Win(Amazon)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Marsai Martin – `black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality, or Variety Program (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Roland S. Martin – “NewsOne Now with Roland S. Martin(TV One)

Recording Categories

Outstanding New Artist

Chance the Rapper (Chance the Rapper)

Outstanding Male Artist

Maxwell (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

Freedom” – Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Outstanding Jazz Album 

“Latin American Songbook” – Edward Simon (Sunnyside)

Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)

One Way” – Tamela Mann (Tillymann, Inc.)

Outstanding Music Video

Formation” – Beyoncé (Columbia Records/ParkwoodEntertainment)

Outstanding Song – Traditional

I See A Victory” – Kim Burrell and Pharrell Williams (I Am Other/Columbia Records)

Outstanding Album

Lemonade” – Beyoncé (Columbia Records/ParkwoodEntertainment)

Outstanding Song – Contemporary

Freedom” – Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Literature Categories

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction 

The Book of Harlan” – Bernice L. McFadden (AkashicBooks)

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction 

Hidden Figures” – Margot Lee Shetterly (HarperCollinsPublishers/William Morrow)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author 

Born A Crime:  Stories from a South African Childhood” Trevor Noah (Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography 

“Born A Crime:  Stories from a South African Childhood” –Trevor Noah (Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional 

The Power of Broke:  How Empty Pockets, a Tight Budget, and a Hunger for Success Can Become Your Greatest Competitive Advantage” – Daymond John (Author), Daniel Paisner (With), (Crown Business/The Crown Publishing Group)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry 

Collected Poems:  1974-2004” – Rita Dove (W. W. Norton & Company)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

Tiny Stitches:  The Life of Medical Pioneer Vivien Thomas  Gwendolyn Hooks (Author), Colin Bootman(Illustrator) (Lee & Low Books)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens 

As Brave As You  Jason Reynolds (Simon & Schuster (Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books))

Motion Picture Categories

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali  Moonlight (A24)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis – Fences (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture 

Moonlight” (A24)

Documentary Categories

Outstanding Documentary – (Film)

13TH” (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary – (Television)

Roots:  A New Vision” (History)

Writing Categories 

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Kenya Barris – “`black-ish  Hope (ABC) 

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Ava DuVernay – “Queen Sugar  First Things First (OWN

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television) 

Charles Murray – “Roots” – Night 3 (History)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film) 

Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight (A24)

Directing Categories

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover – “Atlanta” – Value (FX)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

John Singleton – “The People v. O.J. Simpson:  American Crime Story  The Race Card (FX)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Rick Famuyiwa – “Confirmation” (HBO)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight” (A24)

Animated or Computer Generated Image (CGI) Category

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)

Idris Elba  The Jungle Book” (Walt Disney Studios) 

Presented annually, the NAACP Image Awards is recognized as the Nation’s preeminent multi-cultural awards show from an African American point of view.  The event celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts, as well as those individuals or groups who promote social justice through their creative endeavors.Honorees, presenters, performers and social justice advocates have included many of the major celebrities in America as well as international political figures and dignitaries.  There are 55 competitive categories in the fields of motion picture, television, recording and literature.  There are also several honorary awards including the Chairman’s Award, President’s Award, Vanguard Award, Entertainer of the Year, The Jackie Robinson Sports Award and the Image Awards Hall of Fame.





