6 biggest losers of the Academy Awards (not the ‘La La Land’ cast)

The 89th Annual Academy Awards were all about celebrating winners, but every winner merits a loser and this year’s awards show abounded with them. In fact, this year’s Academy Awards might hold the record for most awkward moments in one show. I kid, I kid. We’ve all seen the Best Picture flub so I won’t spend time discussing how the Academy pulled a Steve Harvey on the poor cast of La La Land. You can read about that here and here. I think the cast and crew of the movie have suffered far more than enough. Besides, there were plenty more people at the Oscars who can safely say that Sunday night simply wasn’t their night—looking at you Matt and Donald.

This year’s show was filled with bad hair days, bad jokes and lots and lots of shade. So sit back, relax and get your pity face ready as TheCelebrityCafe.com recaps some of the Oscars’ biggest non-La La Land losers.