63-year-old Christie Brinkley poses for Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition with daughters (Photo)

Christie Brinkley has posed for this year’s swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated, 38 years after she first graced the cover of the magazine.

At 63, the ageless supermodel is again appearing in a swimsuit for the mag and this time she is featured alongside her two daughters.

Brinkley looks stunning in a black one piece with netting while her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 31, who is her oldest daughter with Billy Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18, her youngest daughter with Peter Cook, both donned black bikinis.

“My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way!’” Christie told People about posing again in her swimsuit. “When I turned 30, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!’ When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over.’ But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!’”

Brinkley posted the shot of her and her beautiful daughters on Instagram writing, “Yes! I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters@alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose going to be looking at me! Oh and My kids think I walk on water, so let’s not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface.”

The model also thanked Sports Illustrated for “sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date!”

Well said Christie!

You can check out the new swimsuit edition when it hits newsstands on Feb. 15.