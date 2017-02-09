9 of Meryl Streep’s best Oscars 2017 moments

Screenshot via Youtube

9 of Meryl Streep’s best Oscars 2017 moments
February 28 17:30 2017
Prev1 of 11Next

Since she is already an Oscars veteran many times over, it seemed impossible that Meryl Streep could do anything to make us love her more. But this year, at the 89th annual Academy Awards, Ms. Streep truly outdid herself. Whether she was clapping back at hating presidents, flawlessly announcing winners, cheering on her fellow actresses, or being nominated herself. Streep’s standout moments served us with comedy, realness and a reminder of why she has been such a longstanding presence in Hollywood. To some, like Donald Trump, she may be “overrated” but we were over the moon for Ms. Streep at this year’s Academy Awards.

Moonlight may have come away with the biggest award for the night as Best Picture, but we all know that Meryl Streep was the true winner of the 89th annual Academy Awards.  Here are just a few of her standing ovation-getting, candy-eating, face-serving moments from this year’s awards show.

Prev1 of 11Next




view more articles

About Article Author

Jorie Goins
Jorie Goins

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

Academy answers questions about new Oscars voting rules implemented after #OscarsSoWhite

Chris Rock confirmed to host 2016 Oscars

Ricky Gervais has been asked to return as Golden Globes host next year

Ricky Gervais has been asked to return as Golden Globes host next year