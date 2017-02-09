9 of Meryl Streep’s best Oscars 2017 moments

Since she is already an Oscars veteran many times over, it seemed impossible that Meryl Streep could do anything to make us love her more. But this year, at the 89th annual Academy Awards, Ms. Streep truly outdid herself. Whether she was clapping back at hating presidents, flawlessly announcing winners, cheering on her fellow actresses, or being nominated herself. Streep’s standout moments served us with comedy, realness and a reminder of why she has been such a longstanding presence in Hollywood. To some, like Donald Trump, she may be “overrated” but we were over the moon for Ms. Streep at this year’s Academy Awards.

