Aaron Paul returns to ‘The Price Is Right’ 17 years later (Video)

Actor Aaron Paul finally returned to The Price Is Right for redemption.

Okay so it wasn’t the real show, but it was the next best thing. In case you never saw the original, an adorably young and dorky Paul once appeared on the show. He was excited … really excited mostly to meet Bob Barker. So excited that he was over on his final prize by “not much.”

Leave it to James Corden to break him into the studio 17 years later for the redemption of a lifetime.

The duo donned all black ski masks and attempted to “break into” the studio. Luckily for them though the door was unlocked.

However, the crowd this time around was not as lively. But Paul still was.

The competition was heavy. A mannequin, cardboard Drew Carey and a googly-eyed mop.

It’s was all fun and games. Until a very confused, real Drew Carey showed up and pinned Paul and Corden against one another.

And all Paul could say was “F**k you Price Is Right, f**k you James,” after he was defeated once again.