Academy of Country Music Awards Nominees 2017

Lady Antebellum made the nominee announcements for the Academy of Country Music Awards this morning. The show is set to air in Las Vegas on April 2, and hosts Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will be back.
Here are the nominees for the top categories:
· Jason Aldean
· Dierks Bentley
· Thomas Rhett
· Chris Stapleton
· Keith Urban
· Kelsea Ballerini
· Miranda Lambert
· Maren Morris
· Kacey Musgraves
· Carrie Underwood
· Luke Bryan
· Florida Georgia Line
· Big & Rich
· Brothers Osborne
· Dan + Shay
· Maddie & Tae
· Eli Young Band
· Lady Antebellum
· Little Big Town
· Old Dominion
· Rascal Flatts
The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards will air on Sun., April 2, 2017 at 8/7 p.m. CT on CBS.