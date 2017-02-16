Academy of Country Music Awards Nominees 2017

February 16 09:01 2017

Lady Antebellum made the nominee announcements for the Academy of Country Music Awards this morning. The show is set to air in Las Vegas on April 2, and hosts Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will be back.

Here are the nominees for the top categories:

Male Vocalist of the Year

·         Jason Aldean

·         Dierks Bentley

·         Thomas Rhett

·         Chris Stapleton

·         Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

·         Kelsea Ballerini

·         Miranda Lambert

·         Maren Morris

·         Kacey Musgraves

·         Carrie Underwood

Entertainer of the Year

·         Jason Aldean

·         Luke Bryan

·         Florida Georgia Line

·         Carrie Underwood

·         Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the Year

·         Big & Rich

·         Brothers Osborne

·         Dan + Shay

·         Florida Georgia Line

·         Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year

·         Eli Young Band

·         Lady Antebellum

·         Little Big Town

·         Old Dominion

·         Rascal Flatts

The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards will air on Sun., April 2, 2017 at 8/7 p.m. CT on CBS. 





