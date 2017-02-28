Accountant gets all the blame for Envelopegate

Someone screwed up at Sunday night’s Academy Awards when Warren Beatty was handed the wrong envelope and the biggest debacle in Oscars history occurred. Now of course in the days following, the finger pointing has begun.

So who’s mistake was it? Well as People noted, PricewaterhouseCoopers is laying blame on their accountant. Yes, the company took to Twitter to let everyone know that their own accountant, Brian Cullinan, is responsible for Envelopegate. PwC also threw Cullinan’s partner under the bus and said that neither acted fast enough to correct the situation after the blunder was made.

“ PwC Partner Brian Cullinan mistakenly handed the back-up envelope for Actress in a Leading Role instead of the envelope for Best Picture to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.” They added, “Once the error occurred, protocols for correcting it were not followed through quickly enough by Mr. Cullinan or his partner.”

That statement came just before the apology from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences which also tweeted about the mistake on Monday.

“We apologize to the entire cast and crew of La La Land and Moonlight whose experience was profoundly altered by this error. We salute the tremendous grace they displayed under the circumstances. To all involved — including our presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, the filmmakers, and our fans watching worldwide — we apologize.”