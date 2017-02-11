Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s daughter makes public debut

Welcome to the Hollywood Walk of Fame Adam Levine. More importantly, welcome to Hollywood, Dusty Rose.

Whaaaaaaaaat!?@ A photo posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:57am PST

The Maroon 5 frontman brought his two favorite ladies with him Friday to receive his star on Hollywood’s most infamous Walk of Fame. That is his wife, Behati Prinsloo and their 4 month-old daughter, Dusty Rose.

Not only was this a big day for the first time father. But it was Dusty Rose’s big public debut. May we just say, she looked fabulous. Just like her supermodel mom.

Dusty wore a black cardigan with a white top, white leggings and the smallest white woolen cap. Alongside her mom, wearing a black strapless jumpsuit, light pink fur wrap and stiletto sandals.

Their family photos were nothing short of goals as little Dusty Rose’s feet stepped on her dad’s star.

“I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world,” Levine said in a speech. “I am one of the luckiest people who’s ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most and so, I thank all of those people. I can’t do it individually, but I thank you all.”