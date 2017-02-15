Adele pulled a Cady Heron at the 59th annual Grammy Awards

At the Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 12, Adele broke her award in half. This took place at the end of the ceremony after she won Album of the Year. It is unknown whether or not the artist meant to do this, but she did.

When Adele took the stage to accept her final award, tears were in her eyes. After an emotional speech, she expressed that Beyoncé’s album, Lemonade, should have won Album of the Year. Although she’s extremely grateful for winning, she wanted to celebrate Beyoncé’s astounding artistry. In fact, Adele refers to Lemonade as monumental.

Even though the Grammy’s are extremely traditional, Adele brought Beyoncé to tears. According to an interview with ET, Adele explained that she “thought this year would be the year that they would kind of go with the tide.”

It even reminded us of the scene in Mean Girls where Cady Heron breaks her tiara and shares it with girls who didn’t win homecoming queen.

In this case, Adele broke her award to share with Queen B. What’s even better is the fact that the two reminded us of how our relationships should be with each other. They reminded us to celebrate one another’s accomplishments and to be supportive of each other. Talk about ending the show on a positive note.

Watch her speech here:

