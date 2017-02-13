All of Adele’s moments at the 59th Annual Grammys that we loved (Video)

Singer Adele had quite the evening at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards show last night.

The Staples Center in Los Angeles became Adele’s throne at the Grammys on Feb. 12, as she won big, taking home five Grammy trophies, three of which were for song, album and record of the year. However, when Adele went to the stage to accept her award for album of the year for 25, she praised her “idol” Beyoncé, saying she should have won instead.

“Tonight winning this kind feels full circle and like a bit of me has come back to myself but I can’t possibly accept this award … but my artist of my life is Beyoncé and my album for me the Lemonade album was just so monumental beyond sales … and so beautiful and so well-thought out and soul-barring. And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering and you make them stand up for themselves and I love and I always have and I always will.”

This wasn’t the only moment in the night where Adele gave acknowledgement to Beyoncé. She also did so a few minutes prior to album of the year when she won record of the year.

“My dream and my idol is Queen Bey and I adore you!” she told to a pregnant Beyoncé who was sitting in the crowd, “And you move my soul every single day and you have done for nearly 17 years and I adore you and I want you to be my mummy, all right?”

At one point during her acceptance for album of the year, it appears Adele broke her Grammy in half to share it with Beyoncé, pulling what many are calling a “Cady Heron” moment, referencing Mean Girls. But by the end of the night Adele can be seen holding all five of her Grammy trophies, all of which looked to be intact.

Adele’s memorable and emotional night also featured her performing a tribute to the late-George Michael, in which she stopped singing on live-TV, cursed and apologized asking if she could start again because she didn’t want to mess it up wanted to “get it right for him.” She admitted to having a “shaky rehearsal” that day but had been trying “very hard.” Her performance was met with applause and cheers, for the sincere way she apologized, the comical way she swore on live and the beautiful way she executed her performance as always.