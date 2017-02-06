Airbnb gets political with Super Bowl ad

Although Lady Gaga did not get political during Sunday’s big game, that didn’t stop some commercials from doing so. One of the most politically-centered ads was that for the home sharing company Airbnb.

In their ad titled “We Accept,” they showed pictures of the faces of people of many different races and cultures with the words “We believe no matter who you are where you’re from who you love who you worship we all belong. The world is more beautiful the more you accept” superimposed over them. While the company did not make any statement on what the ad was in reference to many have speculated that it was direct criticism of President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. Airbnb is one of the most aggressive corporate critics of Trump, according to a report in The New York Times.

Trumps executive order from Jan. 27, prohibits entry to all refugees for 120 days. Syrian refugees, specifically are prohibited until further notice. In addition, the order also suspends admittance to the United States from immigrants of the following nations: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Last week, however, a federal judge halted Trump’s travel ban, restoring travel for refugees.

You can check out the commercial below: