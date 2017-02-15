Alanis Morissette’s home robbed of $2 million worth of jewelry

Alanis Morissette’s Brentwood, California, home was robbed of over $2 million worth of jewels last week.

According to TMZ, the burglars broke into her home, which is reportedly located in a very secure area, late Thursday, Feb. 9. Morissette was not home at the time.

It is unclear whether the robbers made away with anything other than jewelry, but Morissette posted pictures of her jewelry collection on her Instagram (such as the one below) in the last few months that might have been why the robbers targeted her home.

the subtle meets wild creations and talismans i have been moved by and quietly collecting for years. felt inspired to share some of them with you. #rings #godisadesigner link in bio. A post shared by Alanis Morissette (@alanis) on Nov 29, 2016 at 10:39am PST

This robbery news comes after Morissette’s former manager, Jonathan Todd Schwartz, revealed in January that he stole close to $5 million from the singer.

We are happy Morissette and her family (her two children Ever and Onyx, and her husband, Mario “Souleye” Treadway, are okay and hope that this string of bad luck stops.