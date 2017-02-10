Album review on Big Sean’s ‘I Decided.’

With over 16 million listeners on Spotify, Big Sean released his new album, I Decided., on Feb. 3. I Decided. is a hip-hop/rap album that features other artists like Jeremih, Eminem and Migos.

In 2016, Big Sean released “Bounce Back” as the lead single. It has over 9.1 million plays on Spotify and reached Billboard’s rap Top 10 list in 2016. Although Big Sean is a successful rapper, he has not lived up to his reputation until this album. Not only is this obvious in the tracks, but also in the concept of his album.

Overall, Big Sean reflects on his career and life in this complex album. In the “Intro,” Big Sean makes an admission of wishing he could have a re-do at fame because of the choices and mistakes he made. He admits that he has been doing the same thing for 45 years and he does not know what the point is. As stated in the lyrics, “I feel like I blew it with my family, with her, these kids around me don’t have no one to look up to.” This suggests his regret about how he lost touch with reality and was consumed by his fame.

Although the tracks share his personal experiences, it is not too special for hip-hop or rap genres. In other words, his sound is not original. You might even say that you have heard songs like “Bounce Back” or “Inspire Me” before. The trappy tunes and generic beat of “Bounce Back” are almost as cheesy as the message of “Inspire Me.” Although it is about his personal experience, the beats are not as original as they could be. In fact, the best tracks feature other rappers who have more experience in this genre. Shocker?

Songs on this album share similar themes of regret, time, mistakes and reflection. In the track “Sacrifice,” which features Migos, they rap about how real love and rappers need to make sacrifices. Is this new news for listeners? But there are also uplifting songs like “Sunday Morning Jetpack,” which is how he realized the sacrifices impacted his life. In fact, this track represents where Big Sean came from. How many other rappers have talked about where they came from in their songs?

Because of different songs like these, it is confusing as to what sound Big Sean is going for. Among other featured artists, Eminem takes a personal stance on current social issues. In the track “No Favors,” Eminem attacks the administration by rapping, “Trump’s a b**ch.” I Decided. features an eclectic range of hip-hop and rap verses, which repeats themes that other rappers have already covered.

This album is full of personal reflection. So, what exactly is Big Sean hoping to accomplish by releasing this album? It is as if he woke up one morning, realized he has not made an album that made fans hype and decided to restart his career. It is fun, but it has already been heard. So, is Big Sean’s album a success or is it like every other hip-hop/rap album?

You can buy I Decided. on iTunes or stream on Spotify.