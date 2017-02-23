‘Alien: Covenant’ trailer released

February 23 14:48 2017

The prologue to the hit Alien movie franchise Alien: Covenant has released its first trailer.

The five-minute trailer begins with a crew member receiving a medical exam and receiving medication.  A team of astronauts on the spaceship Covenant is then shown sharing a meal and drinks and toasting their space mission.

One of the team members begins to choke (an apparent nod to the iconic scene with John Hurt in the original Alien film). However, this time, the team member appears to merely have swallowed a  drink down the wrong pipe and is saved by one of the crew members. The crew continues their celebration as the trailer comes to a close.

According to The Hollywood ReporterAlien: Covenant is a direct sequel to Prometheus and the second film in the Alien prequel franchise. The film stars Michael Fassbender, James Franco, Katherine Waterston, Jussie Smollett and Carmen Ejogo among othersAlien: Covenant will hit theaters on May 19.

You can watch the trailer below:

 





Jorie Goins
