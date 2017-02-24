Amber Rose says she bought LA strip club, owners sue her for slander

Model and former Dancing with the Stars contestant Amber Rose has said that she bought an L.A. strip club, but the owners of that establishment say that is unture and are suing her for slander.

On Wednesday, Feb 22, during her acceptance speech at the All Def Movie Awards she told the audience she had purchased a strip club.

The Shade Room posted a video of her acceptance speech to Instagram with her saying, “do you all know Ace of Diamonds? Well I bought it.

#PressPlay: #AmberRose announced last night at the #ADMA that she recently purchased popular club #AceOfDiamonds via. @chyboog A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:02am PST

Ace of Diamonds is the same club that Rose and ex-husband Wiz Kahlifa were seen partying at shortly after their divorce.

“Too much fun with my Ex hubby last night & no we didn’t celebrate our divorce we celebrated our love 4 each other cuz that never goes away,” she tweeted at the time.

Rose has had a long-standing history with strip clubs as she has been open about the fact that she used to be an exotic dancer herself. But as for owning a gentlemen’s club, Ace of Diamonds owners say that is not the case.

TMZ reported Friday that SKWS Enterprises which owns the club said that Rose did not buy it and call her comment “unequivocally false.” They claim that the club has not been sold to anyone and because of this are suing Rose for slander and seeking $1 million.

This should get very interesting so stay tuned.