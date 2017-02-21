Amber Tamblyn and David Cross welcome their first child

Congratulations to Amber Tamblyn and David Cross who welcomed a new baby girl into the world!

Tamblyn shared the news on her Instagram page on Tuesday. In the post, the actress shared a cute video of her daughter’s feet and “reveals” the name of their new addition is Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey Jr. We have a feeling this name is fake and a real name or date of birth has not been confirmed at this time.

David and I are proud to announce the birth of our daughter, Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr. #TheFutureIsFemale A post shared by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Feb 21, 2017 at 11:45am PST

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star, 36, announced her pregnancy in an essay for Glamour magazine back in October that discussed her passion for women’s rights and how that mixed with the fact that she was bringing a girl into the world.

Tamblyn has been married to Cross, 52, known for his role in the comedy Arrested Development, since 2012.

Congratulations to the new family!