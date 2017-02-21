Angelina Jolie spoke about how she loves the country and people of Cambodia as she and her children are currently there filming her new movie titled First They Killed My Father.

In a recent interview, the actress spoke to BBC about her passion for the country where her son Maddox is from. “I came to this country and I fell in love with its people and learned its history and in doing so learned how little I actually knew about the world.”

Jolie said her first trip awakened her to the world and life. In fact, she hopes that the film she’s working on will help tell the history of Cambodia and its people.

While she was there, her and her kids cooked tarantulas and scorpions which is nothing new for her.

She explained that she tried crickets on her first visit to the country. “You start with crickets. Crickets and a beer, and then you kind of move up to tarantulas.”

In fact, her children enjoyed the tasting so much, they ate tarantulas with Jolie. Talk about natural pros.

Watch the video of her cooking and indulging in this cultural dish with her children.