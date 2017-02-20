Angelina Jolie finally breaks silence on life post Brad

After months without so much as an appearance from Angelina Jolie, she has finally spoken out about filing for divorce from husband, Brad Pitt.

Jolie made her first appearance with all six of her children for the premiere of her new film First They Killed My Father in Cambodia. While there, she spoke to BBC World News about her tumultuous past few months and how she and her family are coping.

When asked about it she responded, “I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time and… and we are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.”

Jolie, on the verge of tears, continued, “Many, many people find themselves in this situation. My whole, my family… we’ve all been through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children… and my focus is finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”