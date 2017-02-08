Anna Nicole Smith: A look back 10 years after her death

On this day 10 years ago, former Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith was found unresponsive in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Her death was later ruled as an accidental overdose. Many speculated that Smith had a drug-addiction even before nine different prescription medications were found at the hotel room and in her Bahamas home. Smith is survived by her mother and daughter, Dannielynn, who is now 10 years old and being raised by her biological father, Larry Birkhead.

Anna Nicole Smith, born Vicki Lynne Hogan was a blonde bombshell from Houston, Texas with a lust for fame and fortune. She craved attention, the limelight and loved the camera and its no secret that the camera loved her back. She idolized Marilyn Monroe and lived and died very similarly to the icon. In this list we take a look back at some of the happier and lighter moments of Smith’s life, 10 years after her untimely and tragic passing.