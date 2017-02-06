Annette Bening to star in ‘Katrina: American Crime Story’

The next season of American Crime Story has cast its first star and it’s a big one!

Annette Bening will take on the role of Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco for FX’s Katrina: American Crime Story. This season will focus on the Hurricane Katrina tragedy, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Bening is the first grab for the show and she is quite a big one for the small screen. Bening has been nominated for four Oscars, one Emmy and has received two Golden Globes. Not only is she an A-list star, but she also has very few television credits. So, this role will bring the 20th Century Women star to a new platform.

The show is executive-produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. The show is set to air on FX sometime in 2018, but a specific date has not been announced.

American Crime Story has already been picked up for a third season and Murphy has already made plans to focus it on the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace. It is also rumored that Murphy is already thinking about a season 4, which would focus on the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky sex scandal, as reported by E! News.

The first season of American Crime Story, which focused on the O.J. Simpson trial, earned rave reviews and nine Emmys. The anticipation for the Katrina installment was already high, but now with the Bening news, it is through the roof!