Arnold Schwarzenegger feuds with Nickelback on Twitter

When you think politics the rock band Nickelback doesn’t come to mind. The band recently got into a feud on Twitter with former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

On Tuesday, Schwarzenegger shared his thoughts on the current state of affairs in Washington D.C. via Twitter. He asked, “When Congress is less popular than herpes & Nickelback, how do 97% of them get re-elected?”

The Celebrity Apprentice host then answered that question with “Gerrymandering,” and added a link to a video where he rips Congress.

When Congress is less popular than herpes & Nickelback, how do 97% of them get re-elected? Gerrymandering. WATCH: https://t.co/SoX0tdlTeM — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 14, 2017





Nickelback responded by saying that they are big fans of Schwarzenegger and told him to “approval rate” the movie Batman and Robin. In Batman and Robin the Celebrity Apprentice host plays Mr. Freeze.

.@Schwarzenegger big fans. Approval rate this: Batman & Robin. Please leave us out of your future wisdom drops. Danke Shön Herr Governator. — Nickelback (@Nickelback) February 14, 2017



The former governor then thanked the band for the reply.

@Nickelback That’s… ice cold. I hope we can agree that we need a freeze on gerrymandering, guys. Thanks for the reply. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 14, 2017

This isn’t the first time that Schwarzenegger has gotten into some political beef on Twitter. Earlier this year, he feuded with President Donald Trump after Trump said that he had failed as host of The Celebrity Apprentice.



Nickelback recently announced that their new single and album are both called Feed the Machine. The bands North American tour starts June 23 in Noblesville, Indiana.