Arnold Schwarzenegger feuds with Nickelback on Twitter

February 16 09:32 2017

When you think politics the rock band Nickelback doesn’t come to mind. The band recently got into a feud on Twitter with former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

On Tuesday, Schwarzenegger shared his thoughts on the current state of affairs in Washington D.C. via Twitter. He asked, “When Congress is less popular than herpes & Nickelback, how do 97% of them get re-elected?”

The Celebrity Apprentice host then answered that question with “Gerrymandering,” and added a link to a video where he rips Congress.



Nickelback responded by saying that they are big fans of Schwarzenegger and told him to “approval rate” the movie Batman and Robin. In Batman and Robin the Celebrity Apprentice host plays Mr. Freeze.


The former governor then thanked the band for the reply.

This isn’t the first time that Schwarzenegger has gotten into some political beef on Twitter. Earlier this year, he feuded with President Donald Trump after Trump said that he had failed as host of The Celebrity Apprentice.


Nickelback recently announced that their new single and album are both called Feed the Machine. The bands North American tour starts June 23 in Noblesville, Indiana.





