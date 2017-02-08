Ashton Kutcher enraged by the executive order on refugees

February 08 12:35 2017

Ashton Kutcher expressed his personal disgust with President Donald Trump’s executive order that bans refugees and immigrants from entering the United States because his wife came to the here on a religious-refugee visa.

Kutcher’s wife, actress Mila Kunis, was born to a Jewish family in the former U.S.S.R., which is now Chernivtsi, Ukraine. In the early ’90s, she immigrated to Los Angeles with her family to escape the rise of antisemitism in her home country. Because of this, Ashton expressed his anger with the ban through a series of tweets.

“My wife came to this country on a refugee visa in the middle of the Cold War! My blood is boiling right now!” he tweeted.

In fact, he feels a personal connection to the refugees who are currently affected:

The executive order prevents people from countries such as Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen, Iran, Libya, and Sudan from entering the country.





