Ashton Kutcher enraged by the executive order on refugees

Ashton Kutcher expressed his personal disgust with President Donald Trump’s executive order that bans refugees and immigrants from entering the United States because his wife came to the here on a religious-refugee visa.

Kutcher’s wife, actress Mila Kunis, was born to a Jewish family in the former U.S.S.R., which is now Chernivtsi, Ukraine. In the early ’90s, she immigrated to Los Angeles with her family to escape the rise of antisemitism in her home country. Because of this, Ashton expressed his anger with the ban through a series of tweets.

“My wife came to this country on a refugee visa in the middle of the Cold War! My blood is boiling right now!” he tweeted.

In fact, he feels a personal connection to the refugees who are currently affected:

As an American I respect my president but I do not respect this policy. #ABetterWay — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 30, 2017

This isn’t no nonsense policy this is no sense policy. #ABetterWay — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 30, 2017

I believe in protecting borders. I believe is enabling safety and security but we do so with honor. We are Americans. #ABetterWay — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 30, 2017

If standing for the America that doesn’t discriminate makes me a left wing actor who is out of touch. Fuck it. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 30, 2017

The executive order prevents people from countries such as Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen, Iran, Libya, and Sudan from entering the country.