Be sweet on shelter dogs for Valentine’s Day with Ollie’s #doggydinnerdate

Dog lovers have a reason to be happy this Valentine’s Day. Ollie’s promises to make a donation of three portions of their healthy and tasty dog food for every photo of a dog eating that gets posted on Feb. 14 on Twitter with the hashtags #doggydinnerdate and #myollie.

New York based dog food brand Ollie is known for making nutritious fresh food made with real, human-grade ingredients and are produced in an USDA inspected and FDA regulated facility. These meals are vet-formulated and made the best ingredients ad are delivered right to your door. Ollie was created by a bunch of dog lovers who wanted an alternative to kibble and canned food. So, dogs love it and their humans feel good about giving this fine food to their furry friends.

This campaign is nothing new for Ollie’s as they make a point of donating part of their revenue in food to partner animal shelters.

“In addition to our constant 1% donations we make as part of our company, this Valentine’s Day, we’re spreading the love even further by sharing it with animals in need. For every post that’s shared of someone enjoying a Valentine’s dinner with their pup using the hashtags #doggydinnerdate and #myollie, Ollie will donate three of our nutritious, human-grade meals to a local animal shelter, said Gabby Slome, co-founder and CXO of Ollie.

As the folks at Ollie love all dogs, so they want them all to have access to healthier and tastier food. They feel like the best way to show our real love is with a donation of with real food for dogs in shelters.

This is not the first time Ollie’s did an engagement campaign for charity.

Last Thanksgiving, they donated $1 worth of our human-grade food to the dogs in Mr. Bones and Co.’s One Lucky Pup program for every photo shared on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtags #thankfulformydog and #myollie.

They aim to help as many pups as they can this Valentine’s Day.

“Our pets are part of our family, and we want to help those who are still looking for a family in any way we can,” said Slome.

So, take a photo of your dog or a friend’s dog eating, and post it on Twitter with these two hashtags and #doggydinnerdate and #myollie and have a cute photo of your pet while helping out other animals in need.