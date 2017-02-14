Bella Hadid confesses heartbreak after The Weeknd breakup, says she’ll ‘always love him’

The Weeknd may have moved on with Selena Gomez post his split from Bella Hadid but it seems the model is not quite over him yet and admits that she’ll “always love him.”

Hadid opened up about her breakup with the “Starboy” singer in the latest edition of Teen Vogue. The 20-year-old talked about the split and expressed the heartache she felt and still feels after their relationship ended.

“It was my first breakup … and so public,” she explained. “As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through.”

Although it’s been difficult for her, Hadid doesn’t bear any hard feelings towards her former flame. In fact, she still loves and respects him.

“I’ll always respect him and I’ll always love him,” she said. “Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build.”

As we reported, Hadid and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, broke up last November. Tesfaye was spotted kissing Gomez in January and those two have been romantically linked ever since.