Beyoncé backs out of Coachella performance

Screenshot via YouTube

Beyoncé backs out of Coachella performance
February 23 18:02 2017

Beyoncé will not be performing at Coachella after all.

In January, it was announced that Queen Bey would be headlining the Coachella Festival this April. However, when the singer announced that she was pregnant with twins, fans began to wonder if it would still happen.

Despite her pregnancy, Beyoncé still blew the audience’s minds with her eloquent performance at the 2017 Grammys on Feb. 12. But it seems that will not be happening again in April. Beyoncé’s representative has confirmed with People  that the 35-year-old will be backing out of the Coachella performance due to the advanced state of her pregnancy by that time of the year.

Coachella also posted on Facebook that while the singer will not be performing this year, Beyoncé will still headline at the 2018 festival.





view more articles

About Article Author

Sckylar Gibby-Brown
Sckylar Gibby-Brown

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

Ciara collaborating with Nicki Minaj on new self-titled album, ‘Ciara’

Panda cub born at National Zoo

Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon do ‘History of Rap 5’ on ‘Tonight Show’ (Video)