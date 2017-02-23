Beyoncé backs out of Coachella performance

Beyoncé will not be performing at Coachella after all.

In January, it was announced that Queen Bey would be headlining the Coachella Festival this April. However, when the singer announced that she was pregnant with twins, fans began to wonder if it would still happen.

Despite her pregnancy, Beyoncé still blew the audience’s minds with her eloquent performance at the 2017 Grammys on Feb. 12. But it seems that will not be happening again in April. Beyoncé’s representative has confirmed with People that the 35-year-old will be backing out of the Coachella performance due to the advanced state of her pregnancy by that time of the year.

Coachella also posted on Facebook that while the singer will not be performing this year, Beyoncé will still headline at the 2018 festival.