Beyoncé to perform at Grammys after announcing she’s pregnant with twins
February 03 09:33 2017

Beyoncé and the twins will be performing at The Grammys on Feb. 12.

Spotted with camera crew, glam squad and her dancers, Entertainment Tonight reported that the “Lemonade” singer was rehearsing for the award show at a secret spot in Los Angeles.

This will be Beyoncé’s first performance since announcing her pregnancy via Instagram on Feb. 1.

Bey has broken many records for the 2017 Grammys. She is currently the most nominated female artist in history as well as the only artist to ever be nominated in four different genres.

Other artists that will be performing on the Grammy stage include Adele (Queen Bey’s strongest competition for the night), The Weeked along with Daft Punk, Alicia Keys and Maren Morris who are set to sing a duet, John Legend, Bruno Mars and Metallica.





