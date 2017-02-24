Beyoncé’s Facebook posts calls to support LGBTQ community

February 24 16:39 2017

On Wednesday afternoon Beyoncé posted on Facebook after being missing in action on social media in a couple weeks. She shared a link to GLSEN’s 100 Days of Kindness challenge.

In reaction to Trump’s action rescinding transgender students’ bathroom rights, Beyoncé shared some encouragement for those who were influenced. In a Facebook post she said, “#LGBTQ students need to know we support them. Share your support to #protecttransyouth at glsen.org/100days & put #KindnessInAction GLSEN​.” The artist has already received over 20 thousand Facebook likes and over 200 shares.

GLSEN’s 100 Days of Kindness is a national campaign that is intended to support LGBTQ students on social media. Each message shared on social media with the hashtag #KindnessInAction is then shared in a virtual wall of kindness on their page.

Beyoncé isn’t the only celebrity concerned with Trump’s action. In fact, other celebrities, like Caitlyn Jenner, have expressed their support for people who identify as transgender:

