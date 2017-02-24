On Wednesday afternoon Beyoncé posted on Facebook after being missing in action on social media in a couple weeks. She shared a link to GLSEN’s 100 Days of Kindness challenge.

In reaction to Trump’s action rescinding transgender students’ bathroom rights, Beyoncé shared some encouragement for those who were influenced. In a Facebook post she said, “#LGBTQ students need to know we support them. Share your support to #protecttransyouth at glsen.org/100days & put #KindnessInAction GLSEN​.” The artist has already received over 20 thousand Facebook likes and over 200 shares.

GLSEN’s 100 Days of Kindness is a national campaign that is intended to support LGBTQ students on social media. Each message shared on social media with the hashtag #KindnessInAction is then shared in a virtual wall of kindness on their page.

Beyoncé isn’t the only celebrity concerned with Trump’s action. In fact, other celebrities, like Caitlyn Jenner, have expressed their support for people who identify as transgender:

We need to embrace people who are different from us. Show someone marginalized you accept them. Don’t just think it. Make your voice heard. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 24, 2017

To the LGBTQ community, I’m sorry for the message that was sent today. They don’t speak for all of us. We love you. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 23, 2017

Trans friend, if you are struggling tonight, please reach out to @TrevorProject and @Translifeline. Equality for all! #ISTANDWITHGAVIN pic.twitter.com/bgipj0rmqg — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 23, 2017