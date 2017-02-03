Beyoncé reveals Ivy Park spring/summer 2017 collection (Video)

February 03 16:37 2017

Your workout slayage just increased. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter just unveiled the spring/summer collection of her activewear line Ivy Park.

Unveiled just before her surprise pregnancy announcement, the new Ivy Park line features several new offerings including body suits, sweatshirts and mesh jackets.

Beyoncé also released a promo video for the new collection featuring Black-ish‘s Yahra Shahidi, Selah Marley, Sophie Koella and her own proteges, music duo Chloe x Halle.

 

Noticeably absent (or at least not clearly visible) from Bey’s newest Ivy Park ad was her baby bump. Beyoncé  was careful to angle herself so that her twins weren’t clearly visible. However, at around the 0:23 second mark, you can see the outline of a slight baby bump. Maybe a pre-announcement announcement?





