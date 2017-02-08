Beyoncé is being sued for more than $20 million

Beyoncé is being sued for using the voice of YouTuber Anthony Barré, a.k.a Messy Mya, without his permission.

According to TMZ, the singer is being sued for more than $20 million after using Barré’s voice in her song “Formation.” Barré, who was murdered in 2010, was a YouTuber, comic and New Orleans rapper. His estate is suing Beyoncé on the grounds that she ripped his phrases “I like that” and “What happened in the New Orleans?” from his YouTube videos and implemented them in her song.

The estate claims that they tried to reach out to Beyoncé, but that she “blew them off.” Bey has yet to comment on the matter.

The news of the law suit comes shortly before the singer is to perform at the Grammy Awards. Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z have recently announced that she is pregnant with twins.