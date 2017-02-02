Big Sean parties with the elderly on ‘Ellen’ (Video)

Who would have thought that Big Sean would be making it rain with a group of senior citizens?

The rapper performed his new single, “Moves,” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The Detroit native had the elderly folks dancing along and pouring champagne, as he gave the performance a go.

The song is off of his fourth album, I Decided, out this Friday, Feb. 3.

After the performance, Ellen and Sean got chummy on Twitter.

The talk show host joked, “Just call me Big Ellen. On second thought, don’t call me that.”

Sean tweeted back, “You’re Big where it counts @TheEllenShow … in the heart. We love u, thanks for having me on the week of my release!”

The 28-year-old’s album release coincides with his pop-up shops, also set to open on Friday. The four shops, selling Sean’s merchandise, will open in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto and Detroit. Prices for the limited-edition bombers, hoodies, tees and hats range from $30 to $200.

For more information, check out these locations:

New York: 127 Grand St., New York, NY 10013

Los Angeles: 501 N. Fairfax, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Detroit: 1441 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48226

Toronto: 12 Ossington Ave., Toronto ON M6J 2Y7, Canada

On Friday and Saturday, the shops will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. On Sunday, visitors can check out the shops from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.