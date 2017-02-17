Bijou Phillips needs kidney transplant after recent hospitalization

Bijou Phillips was hospitalized Wednesday night after complications associated with kidney disease.

TMZ first reported the hospitalization, citing that the 36-year-old actress was rushed to a hospital in Santa Barbara Feb. 15 due to high fever and feeling sick.

Phillips’ husband Danny Masterson told E News, “Bijou was born with small kidneys and has been quietly dealing with kidney disease for the last five years, including being on the transplant list.”

Masterson also confirmed that Phillips recently discovered that one of her friends is a positive match and is hopeful for a transplant soon.

Phillips leads her life outside of the spotlight in an attempt to remain stress free. She has been undergoing dialysis privately in addition to following a vegan diet to help with her kidney disease.

Masterson and Phillips have been married since 2011 and have one daughter, Fianna, who turned 3 years old this week.