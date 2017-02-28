Bill Cosby’s trial to be decided by outside jury

Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial will be decided by a sequestered jury.

As we previously reported, the disgraced comedian’s lawyers argued that Cosby has been portrayed by the media as a serial rapist leading to bias among jurors. Cosby’s lawyers wanted his trial moved to Philadelphia or Pittsburgh, where they believe the more diverse population will combat the issue of juror prejudice. Even then, Cosby’s defense says they are still unsure whether the formerly beloved TV dad will ever get fair trial.

“I do not believe that there’s a place anywhere in this country now where he can receive a fair trial. Not here, not anywhere. I hope I’m wrong,” Cosby’s lawyer Brian McMonagle said.

The prosecution accused the defense of trying to shop for a jury and claimed that there was nowhere the trial could be heard where jurors would be unaware of the charges brought against Cosby, The AP reports. “The publicity that necessarily follows the rich and famous cannot insulate them from prosecution,” District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

Ultimately, courts ruled that Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill will preside over Cosby’s latest hearing. An out of county jury, which the Philadelphia Supreme Court will select, will hear the facts of the case. An additional witness, a former Temple University employee who claims Cosby assaulted her, is set to testify against him in his upcoming trial, which is set to take place on June 5.