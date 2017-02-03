Bill Nye and Buzz Aldrin strut their stuff at New York Fashion Week (Video)

New York Fashion Week took an out of this world turn when Bill Nye the Science Guy and legendary astronaut Buzz Aldrin worked it on the runway.

At the Nick Graham Fall 2017 Fashion Show on Tuesday Jan. 31, Nye and Aldrin were on trend for the show’s theme, “Life on Mars: Fall-Winter 2035.”

The 61-year-old scientist wore a black-trimmed silver tuxedo jacket covered with a planet graphic print. He wore matching gray pants and as his signature accessory, a polka dot bow tie. Aldrin meanwhile moonwalked down the catwalk in a metallic jacket layered over a graphic t-shirt, black pants and silver sneakers.

Aldrin, 87, is famous for being the second person ever to walk on the moon in 1969. He tweeted a picture of himself and Nye in their galactic fashion wear on Feb. 1 saying, “Someone said ‘science never looked cooler’- what do you think?”