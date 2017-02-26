Bill Paxton dies from surgery complications at 61

Bill Paxton died Saturday from complications during surgery at age 61, TMZ learned.

In a statement from a family representative,

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Paxton is known for his iconic role in Titanic, his Emmy-award winning role in Hatfields and McCoys, as well as the polygamist husband in HBO’s Big Love to name a few. His most recent project was the new series Training Day on CBS.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Louise Newbury and two children.