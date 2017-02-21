Bonjour! New clip released from ‘Beauty and the Beast’

February 21 17:56 2017

The live action remake of the Disney classic Beauty and the Beast may come out on March 17, but Disney has released a short clip of the opening number “Belle” to satisfy our appetites.

On the official Twitter page for the new movie, a one-minute clip of the iconic opening number was shared on Monday, Feb. 20 and received fourteen thousand retweets and twenty-one thousand favorites within a day.  Check out the clip below!

In the clip, Emma Watson sings the song “Belle,” named after her character.  In the scene, Belle marches around the center of town trying to get to the book store to return a book, while the townspeople comment on her “peculiar” personality.

Some are greeting the clip with open arms, while others are a little underwhelmed by Watson’s voice.

What do you think?  Are you in love with the new take on an old classic or do you wish for this remake to disappear?

Beauty and the Beast hits theaters nationwide on March 17.





