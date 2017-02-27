Brie Larson refuses to applaud Casey Affleck after Oscar win

Casey Affleck’s Oscar victory for Manchester by the Sea was celebrated by many, except for actress Brie Larson.

Affleck’s Oscar win has been mired in controversy due to sexual assault allegations that were levied against him in 2010. Larson presented Affleck with the Best Actor trophy Sunday night. Based on her reaction, it appeared Larson made no secret of the fact that she wasn’t pleased with the win.

According to Buzzfeed, Larson, who won the Best Actress award last year for portraying a sexual assault victim in Room, refused to applaud Affleck when he took the stage. Larson’s face also appeared to fall after she opened the envelope and read Affleck’s name.

Larson was also tasked with presenting the Best Actor award at the Golden Globes. Awards show tradition dictates that the previous winner for Best Actress presents the Best Actor award and vice versa, according to The Huffington Post.

Larson’s reaction to Affleck’s win seemed to mirror that of many viewers.

My aesthetic: Brie Larson not clapping for literal trash hole casey affleck pic.twitter.com/Ci5LWXLkCr — Tyler Struble (@tyler_struble) February 27, 2017

There’s something extra gross about Brie Larson, who won last yr for playing a victim of sexual assault, having to hand an Oscar to Affleck. — Lauren Shippen @ECCC (@laurenshippen) February 27, 2017