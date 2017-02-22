Britney Spears’ 2007 ‘meltdown umbrella’ is being auctioned off

In 2007, pop singer Britney Spears had a very public meltdown in which she attacked a paparazzo’s vehicle with an umbrella, now that photographer is auctioning it off.

Daniel Ramos, the photographer who Spears attacked, captured the incident on camera that same legendary night and is now auctioning off the dark green umbrella he told Vice’s Broadly. Half the proceeds, he says, will go to a charity of Spears’ choice.

Which charity and how much the umbrella may go for are still unknown.

Just days after the head shaving incident, Spears attacked Ramos and his SUV with an umbrella whilst shouting “F–k you!” She even struck Ramos in the head with the umbrella which Ramos kept as memento. This year marks the 10-year anniversary of a downward spiral that began for the pop singer.

As Spears and her distant cousin, Ali Simms, were being hounded by paparazzi that evening, just minutes before Spears attacked Ramos, the photographer asked the her, “Are you ok? I”m concerned about you.”

“It was a bad moment in her life,” Ramos said. “Unfortunately it was captured.”

And fortunately, the songstress has bounced back in a big way in by making new hit music and headlining her successful residency in Las Vegas.