Britney Spears suffers major wardrobe malfunction during Vegas concert (Video)

And she handled it like a pro!

While performing her Las Vegas residency set at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Britney Spears suffered a nip slip.

Spears was performing her opening song, her 2013 hit “Work Bitch,” when she accidentally flashed her breast to the crowd.

At first, the singer didn’t notice. A few seconds later, she noticed, and rearranged her green leotard to cover up without missing a beat.

Check out the video below to see the moment:

This is not the first time that the “Toxic” singer suffered from a wardrobe malfunction while on stage. In October, her bra fell down in the middle of her “I Love Rock and Roll” performance. One of her dancers handed her his shirt to cover up, as she continued to sing.

And in 2015, the zipper to one of Spears’ leotard undid itself mid-show, as reported by Yahoo. Her loyal dancers tried to cover her up, but there was no stopping the zipper. She continued to perform and went off stage after to fix the problem.

The pop icon, 35, continues to put on great shows and does not let little wardrobe mishaps affect her performances. You go girl!