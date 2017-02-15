Britney Spears vs Katy Perry: Who’s the winner?

It’s popstar versus popstar, as Katy Perry threw shade at Britney Spears at the 2017 Grammys, but did the “Slumber Party” singer really take offense?

When E! News‘ Ryan Seacrest asked Perry about her break in music, the “Chained to the Rhythm” songstress said, “It’s called taking care of your mental health.” The 32-year-old then went further by joking, “I haven’t shaved my head yet.”

While Britney, 35, hasn’t officially commented on Perry’s words, her fanbase did take offense and started the trending hashtag, #KatyPerryIsOverParty.

However, Brit Brit might just be letting the comments slide. Following Katy’s interview, the mother of two has posted a photo of herself lounging in a bikini and a video captioned as “Weekend Advice.”

“A book in Malibu is all you need,” says Britney before she giggles.

Britney’s fans were quick to point out that a newer post was a dig at Katy, but is it?

“Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart Luke 6:45,” the caption reads with a picture of a heart shape hand around the clouds.

Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart ❤️ Luke 6:45 pic.twitter.com/L7YPi3Iirl — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 13, 2017

Reps from both camps have yet to comment, but it’s worth noting that Perry wrote a song for Spears’ Britney Jean album called “Passengers” in 2013.

Katy just slayed her performance of “Chained to the Rhythm” at the Grammys, while Britney has topped over $100 million in concert sales for her residency in her Las Vegas “Piece of Me” shows.