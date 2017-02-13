Busta Rhymes, A Tribe Called Quest, Anderson .Paak deliver politically-charged Grammys performance

Although most of the 59th Grammys telecast was free of political statements, there was one that had the whole nation talking. This was when rapper Busta Rhymes joined the group A Tribe Called Quest and fellow rapper Anderson .Paak onstage, to give his opinions about President Donald Trump and the current political climate of the nation. The most memorable moment was when he gave Trump the nickname President Agent Orange.

“I just want to thank President Agent Orange for perpetuating all of the evil that you’ve been perpetuating throughout the United States,” he said, adding, “I want to thank President Agent Orange for your unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban.”

The rappers then broke down a fabricated brick wall as a woman wearing a hijab emerged.

The executive order on immigration temporarily barred refugees and restricted travel from seven nations that have a high Muslim population. However, last week a federal appeals court put a freeze on the executive order.

“Yo, all you black folks, you must go. And all of you poor folks, you must go. And all you Mexicans, you must go. Muslims and gays, boy we hate your ways. So all you bad folks you must go,” the artists sang together, critical of Trump’s policies.

Immediately following the performance, the hashtag #PresidentAgentOrange began trending on Twitter.

The full video can be seen below: