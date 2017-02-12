Carpool Karaoke goes Grammys with ‘Sweet Caroline’

James Corden brought his hit late night segment Carpool Karaoke to the Grammy Awards with none other than Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”
Joined by Neil himself, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, John Legend, Blue Ivy and more, there was a lot of confusion about the lyrics. At least Blue Ivy has an excuse not to know the words!
We had to watch again, so we thought we’d share with you –
James Corden’s star-studded “Carpool Karaoke” closes with a Blue Ivy cameo! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/BrGD6ej1GI
— Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017
James Corden’s star-studded “Carpool Karaoke” closes with a Blue Ivy cameo! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/BrGD6ej1GI
— Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017
I am the editor-in-chief of TheCelebrityCafe.com. and FashionWeek.com.