Carpool Karaoke goes Grammys with ‘Sweet Caroline’

February 12 21:36 2017

James Corden brought his hit late night segment Carpool Karaoke to the Grammy Awards with none other than Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”

Joined by Neil himself, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, John Legend, Blue Ivy and more, there was a lot of confusion about the lyrics. At least Blue Ivy has an excuse not to know the words!

We had to watch again, so we thought we’d share with you –





Angela Corry

