Carter Thicke reveals which celebrity helped him through his father Alan Thicke’s death

After Alan Thicke’s tragic death in December, his son Carter Thicke is opening up about who was there for him and his family during their time of mourning.

The 19-year-old revealed that his father’s Growing Pains co-star Leonardo DiCaprio helped him get through the loss of his father.

DiCaprio gave an emotional speech at Alan Thicke’s memorial service in California last month. Carter Thicke praised DiCaprio for his touching tribute, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

“You could see [Leo’s] genuine love and respect for my dad. Leo is just the most amazing guy…he is the most incredible, down-to-earth, just loving guy. And, you know, [he’s] also the busiest guy on earth. To take his time to come out and share his respects and spend time with the family — he was really, really incredible through all of this.”

DiCaprio posted the following on his Facebook page after receiving the news of his co-stars death.

Carter Thicke also revealed other stars who were very helpful to him and his family at this time, including Alan’s friends Bob Saget, Bill Maher, Wayne Gretzky and David Foster.

“These guys that I’ve grown up with … just opening their hearts out and crying and telling these hilarious stories. David Foster was incredible at the funeral. He told one of the funniest and most beautiful and touching stories as his eulogy at the funeral. There was just so many people who just cared and it was so genuine and just a lot of love for him.”

Thicke died at the age of 69 after suffering from a heart attack while playing hockey with Carter.